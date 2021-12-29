Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metcalfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Metcalfe works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metcalfe?
Best ever
About Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831167071
Education & Certifications
- University Ky
- University Ky
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metcalfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Metcalfe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Metcalfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metcalfe works at
Dr. Metcalfe has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metcalfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.