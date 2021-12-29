Overview

Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Metcalfe works at Practice in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

