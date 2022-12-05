See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Monti Khatod, MD

Orthopedics
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monti Khatod, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Khatod works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office
    6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2022
    To state that Dr. Khatod is an excellent surgeon is where complementary commentary begins. He has a manner about him which “invites” the patient to be a part of a team effort; where the patient’s role is just as critical, and valued, to the success of the procedure as is the members of his surgical team. Additionally, from day one of the initial consultation straight through to the post-surgery follow-up, Dr. Khatod kept me well informed of what to expect from him and from his team; kept his office open to answer any sort of questions and concerns I may have had; and addressed my questions in a language that I could understand; always having full appreciation and compassion for my position, not only as a patient but also as someone who is not at all versed in medical terminology the character of his “bedside manners’ surpassing the execution of his overall superior surgical procedure.
    Mark-Antonio Grant — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Monti Khatod, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487702312
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khatod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khatod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatod works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khatod’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

