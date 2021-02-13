Dr. Monther Al Halawani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Halawani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monther Al Halawani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders502 Corner Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 643-4722
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Halawani is a great doctor, he knows his profession and knows it well. My diabetes has vastly improved by following his direction and any problems I have had with my sugar has been my own fault. He is a straight shooter, he will tell you exactly like it is and he does not like BS or lies, if you are honest and straight with him and listen to what he says and follow is directions, you will be well taken care of. I really appreciate a Dr. that gives me the facts and doesn't hand hold me.
- U Nebr Coll Med
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Seton Hall U
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Al Halawani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Halawani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Halawani has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Halawani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Halawani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Halawani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Halawani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Halawani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.