Dr. Montgomery Verona, MD
Dr. Montgomery Verona, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Austin Neurological Clinic711 W 38th St Ste F1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6121
- St. David's Medical Center
The first time I went to see Dr. Verona, I was so impressed because he had reviewed all my previous records before coming in to see me. Therefore, he was very informed about my situation. I had been to a neurologist before going to Dr. Verona, and because of my age, the staff started giving me memory tests and all that doctor talked about concerned memory loss and ways to prevent that. That was obviously her specialty. My memory is just fine, and I was not concerned about that. Dr. Verona listened to my situation and made the necessary recommendation, which was to get an EEG. I have seen him a few times after that, and he always spent plenty of time with me, more than I ever expected. He's always been attentive and very courteous.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Dr. Verona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verona has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Verona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.