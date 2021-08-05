Overview

Dr. Montgomery Verona, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Verona works at Dr Sara Austin, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.