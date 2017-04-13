Overview

Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johns works at Center for Advanced Womens Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.