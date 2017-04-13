Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD
Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Center for Advanced Womens Medicine623 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-3390
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
In 1984, my very dear friend, Mihana Aluli Souza, took me to see Dr. Johns in his Kailua, HI office after I'd been in severe pain for a year following a complete hysterectomy/oophorectomy. Kaiser Honolulu had failed to diagnose me but I feel Dr. Johns saved my life by diagnosing and repairing my herniated vagina. I am so grateful to him for believing in me after the Kaiser physicians had decided the sharp pains were psychosomatic! Poor surgical technique was the cause, opening me up diagnosed it
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- U Hi Sch Med
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- University of Nevada At Reno
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.