Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Johns works at Center for Advanced Womens Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Center for Advanced Womens Medicine
    623 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-3390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Pap Smear
Mastodynia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Pap Smear
Mastodynia

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2017
    In 1984, my very dear friend, Mihana Aluli Souza, took me to see Dr. Johns in his Kailua, HI office after I'd been in severe pain for a year following a complete hysterectomy/oophorectomy. Kaiser Honolulu had failed to diagnose me but I feel Dr. Johns saved my life by diagnosing and repairing my herniated vagina. I am so grateful to him for believing in me after the Kaiser physicians had decided the sharp pains were psychosomatic! Poor surgical technique was the cause, opening me up diagnosed it
    Trina Shannon Weissich in Vacaville, CA — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285730812
    Education & Certifications

    • U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
    Internship
    • U Hi Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montgomery Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johns works at Center for Advanced Womens Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Johns’s profile.

    Dr. Johns has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

