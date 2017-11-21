Dr. Montgomery Hegewald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegewald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Montgomery Hegewald, MD
Overview
Dr. Montgomery Hegewald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
Locations
Traverse City Office4100 Park Forest Dr Ste 208, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hegewald has been my doctor for over a decade and he is the best doctor I have ever had. I meet with him once a year and he always has some new information regarding my condition from reading up on the most recent research. He explains it all so well, too. I never have a hard time understanding him and he is very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Montgomery Hegewald, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205902095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hegewald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hegewald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hegewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hegewald has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hegewald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegewald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegewald.
