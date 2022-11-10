Overview

Dr. Monte Troutman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.



They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.