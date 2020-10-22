See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Houston, TX
Pediatric Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Monte Stavis, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Stavis works at Pediatric Ophthalmology of Houston and Adult Strabismus Center (Eye Muscle Misalignment) in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    18220 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4448
  2. 2
    Gessner Office
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2420, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Doctor Stavis performed surgery on Aug-2020, to correct the strabismus on my right eye. The good doctor and his staff were all very professional and caring. The procedure has corrected my condition, and I am very pleased with the results. Dr Stavis did an excellect job. He is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend his practice.
    About Dr. Monte Stavis, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801806286
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • University of Michigan
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monte Stavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stavis works at Pediatric Ophthalmology of Houston and Adult Strabismus Center (Eye Muscle Misalignment) in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stavis’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

