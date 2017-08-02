Overview

Dr. Monte Slatton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hemphill County Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.



Dr. Slatton works at Cardiology Center Of Amarillo in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.