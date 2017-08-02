Dr. Monte Slatton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slatton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monte Slatton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monte Slatton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hemphill County Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.
Dr. Slatton works at
Locations
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hemphill County Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parmer Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slatton has been my dr. For several years and is my father-in-law's dr. I have found him to be very professional and never requiring unnecessary testing. I have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Monte Slatton, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093703050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slatton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slatton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slatton works at
Dr. Slatton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slatton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Slatton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slatton.
