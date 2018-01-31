See All Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Monte Meltzer, MD

Dermatology
3 (24)
Overview

Dr. Monte Meltzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Institute Resrch

Dr. Meltzer works at Amani F. Hemphill M.d. L.l.c. in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amani F. Hemphill M.d. L.l.c.
    200 E 33rd St Ste 357, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2000
    Belcara Health
    1427 Clarkview Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-0414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Dermatitis
Acne
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Dermatitis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 31, 2018
    I have trusted Dr. Meltzer and his staff for several years now. Extremley friendly and efficient staff. Dr. Meltzer is spot on with his diagnosis and treatment.
    — Jan 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monte Meltzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861418840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Institute Resrch
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meltzer works at Amani F. Hemphill M.d. L.l.c. in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Meltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Meltzer has seen patients for Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

