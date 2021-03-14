See All Gastroenterologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Kathleen Martin, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathleen Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Flaget Memorial Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C305, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 14, 2021
I really liked him
— Mar 14, 2021
About Dr. Kathleen Martin, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1821138686
Education & Certifications

  • University Louisville/Brown Cancer Ctr
  • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
  • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
  • St. George's University School Of Medicine
  • Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

Dr. Martin has seen patients for Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

