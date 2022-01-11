Overview

Dr. Monte Haber Jr is a Pain Management Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr



Dr. Haber Jr works at Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Landing, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.