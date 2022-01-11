See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Monte Haber Jr

Pain Management
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monte Haber Jr is a Pain Management Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr

Dr. Haber Jr works at Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Landing, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CNSO Paramus
    205 Robin Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    CNSO Wayne
    1680 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Skylands Medical Group PA
    150 Lakeside Blvd, Landing, NJ 07850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 398-6300
  4. 4
    CNSO Morristown
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    CNSO Jersey City
    255 Brunswick St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  6. 6
    CNSO Glen Ridge
    230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Monte Haber Jr

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669567202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rusk Inst Rehab Med/NYU Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monte Haber Jr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haber Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haber Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haber Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

