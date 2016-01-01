Dr. Monte Fox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monte Fox, DO
Overview
Dr. Monte Fox, DO is a dermatologist in Canton, OH. He currently practices at Tri-County Dermatology and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fox is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Tri County Dermatology4240 Munson St NW Ste C, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2327
2
Tri County Dermatology421 Graham Rd Ste B, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 510-4900
3
Tri County Dermatology Inc401 Devon Pl Ste 250, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 929-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Monte Fox, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Aultman Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Dry Skin, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.