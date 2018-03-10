Dr. Cordray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monte Cordray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monte Cordray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Locations
Union Medical Group1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordray?
Dr. Cordray is knowledgeable and will answer questions if you have them. I think he's a good doctor.
About Dr. Monte Cordray, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134236557
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Urology
Dr. Cordray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordray works at
Dr. Cordray has seen patients for Hydrocele, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordray.
