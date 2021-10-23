See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Monroe Harris Jr, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (310)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Monroe Harris Jr, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Harris Jr works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery - Monument in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Office
    5224 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 359-4474
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 310 ratings
    Patient Ratings (310)
    5 Star
    (291)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Dr. Harris is the best Oral Surgeons I have encountered in my lifetime. I used to be naive and believed that all dentists were alike, but not anymore. There are mediocre, good, and great, but Dr. Harris is an extraordinary Oral Surgeon! He is kind, professional, and took his time explaining the procedure he performed on me. He truly cares about his patients. He told me he’s been practicing for a few decades, and I believe he is at the pinnacle. I hope he stays around a little longer because he’s worth every penny!
    Florentino Farmerio — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Monroe Harris Jr, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • 1114988029
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr/U Chicago
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
