Dr. Monroe Harris Jr, DMD
Dr. Monroe Harris Jr, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Monument Office5224 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 359-4474Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Harris is the best Oral Surgeons I have encountered in my lifetime. I used to be naive and believed that all dentists were alike, but not anymore. There are mediocre, good, and great, but Dr. Harris is an extraordinary Oral Surgeon! He is kind, professional, and took his time explaining the procedure he performed on me. He truly cares about his patients. He told me he’s been practicing for a few decades, and I believe he is at the pinnacle. I hope he stays around a little longer because he’s worth every penny!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1114988029
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr/U Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
