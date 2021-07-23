Overview

Dr. Monquen Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.