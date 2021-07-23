Dr. Monquen Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monquen Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monquen Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-7021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huang and his staff are the best! If you're looking for a neurologist he's the one! Very efficient and attentive!
About Dr. Monquen Huang, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1477782035
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- UCSF Fresno, University Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cornell University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.