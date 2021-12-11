Overview

Dr. Monnieque Singleton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singleton works at Monnieque Singleton MD in Orangeburg, SC with other offices in Santee, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.