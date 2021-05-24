Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Heart Center of Nevada5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 226, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 970-6475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient with severe heart problems, I commend Dr. Dawood for the time he spent we me, going over prior dr notes and test results...on my first visit. He is kind, caring and he listens. I waited less than 10 min, and the staff was friendly.
About Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester
- Salem Hospital
- MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Sind Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawood has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.