Dr. Monissa Solberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monissa Solberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, RI. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Solberg works at
Locations
Wellness Ri LLC1445 Wampanoag Trl Unit 202, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 301-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever seen. Extremely educated and easy to speak too
About Dr. Monissa Solberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1164658027
Education & Certifications
- Olive Vw-Sepulveda VA-UCLA-San Fernando
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Solberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Solberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solberg.
