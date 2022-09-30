Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monisha Vora, MD
Overview
Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Inc.500 York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, knowledgeable, friendly. She's the entire package.
About Dr. Monisha Vora, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1326363045
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
