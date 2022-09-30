See All Ophthalmologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Monisha Vora, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Vora works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Inc.
    500 York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Monisha Vora, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
  • 1326363045
Education & Certifications

  • Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
  • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
  • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
  • The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vora works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vora’s profile.

Dr. Vora has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Vora speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

