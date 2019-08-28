Dr. Monisha Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monisha Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monisha Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Medical Group2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste 209C, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 482-0721
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
We have been going to see Dr Rao for the past 15+ years. What impressed me most is that she takes the time to listen to you and your needs for your children and as the kids of gotten older she listens to them as well. She gives great advice. I have had four children and they all love going to see the doctor. The office staff is great. No matter what I have needed whether it be a little thing or an emergency they have all been extremely helpful.
About Dr. Monisha Rao, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699869412
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.