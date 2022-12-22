Dr. Monish Aron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monish Aron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monish Aron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH
Dr. Aron works at
Norris Cancer Hospital1516 San Pablo St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90033 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
USC Healthcare Center Palmdale38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A200, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I received the unexpected diagnosis of a cancerous tumor on my kidney Dr. Aron provided me an immediate appointment and arranged for my surgery shortly thereafter. He altered his very full schedule to make that surgery possible. My surgery was well done with minimal problems afterward. Dr. Aron is knowledgeable and decisive yet is approachable, down to earth & congenial. He is open & responsive to all my concerns. I couldn't have gotten a better physician.
About Dr. Monish Aron, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1033387345
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH
- SN Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aron speaks Hindi.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Aron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.