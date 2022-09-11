Dr. Monira Uddin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monira Uddin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Monira Uddin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dacula, GA.
Dr. Uddin works at
Locations
-
1
Apalachee Family Dental635 Dacula Rd Ste 105, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (678) 322-7407Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Scion Dental
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monira Uddin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871705616
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Uddin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.