Dr. Tabbosha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monir Tabbosha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monir Tabbosha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH.
Dr. Tabbosha works at
Locations
Tri-state Spine Care Institute9250 Blue Ash Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 792-7443
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-8935
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Monir Tabbosha, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1780849539
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tabbosha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabbosha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tabbosha works at
Dr. Tabbosha has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Neuroplasty and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbosha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbosha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbosha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbosha, there are benefits to both methods.