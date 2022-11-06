Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monique Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Woodbrooke OB?GYN1647 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424
Woodbrooke OB/GYN223 Phillip Morris Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor knows her stuff. What the other reviews say about her I did not experience. She is very informative, patient and has great bedside manners. She always asks me if I have questions and is always willing to explain things. She tried everything possible before suggesting a C-section. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Monique Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902031040
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.