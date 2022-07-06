Overview

Dr. Monique Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Ladson, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.