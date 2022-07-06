Dr. Monique Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Monique Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
-
1
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 560-5707
-
2
Trident Cardiology Associates300 Callen Blvd Ste 220, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 932-2310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Trident Cardiology Associates401 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 213-2867
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
Incredible individual, excellent doctor, very personable
About Dr. Monique Sandhu, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306043823
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.