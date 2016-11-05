Overview

Dr. Monique Rousseau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Rousseau works at MONIQUE J ROUSSEAU MD in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.