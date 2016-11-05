Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monique Rousseau, MD
Overview
Dr. Monique Rousseau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Locations
Monique J Rousseau MD1728 Broadway Ste 1, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 596-9088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
smart, compassionate, knows her stuff and helped !
About Dr. Monique Rousseau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306974399
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Autism, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.