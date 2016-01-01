Dr. Masse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monique Masse, MD
Overview
Dr. Monique Masse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Masse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Masse Monique MD12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 202, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-9102
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masse?
About Dr. Monique Masse, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477606440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masse works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Masse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.