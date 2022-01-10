Dr. Monique Lentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Lentz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Lentz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Lentz works at
Locations
John P. Swing MD LLC3633 Wheeler Rd Ste 110, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 855-7784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Lentz for 10 years. She listens and remembers my history well. Her advice is ALWAYS helpful for my specific situation and not generic in nature. She respects people's time and is one of the rare doctor's who usually stays on schedule. If I'm in a crisis, she will call me and assist over the phone and schedule an appointment to re-evaluate me quickly. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about her treatment and practice.
About Dr. Monique Lentz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033145925
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lentz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentz.
