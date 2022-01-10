See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Monique Lentz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monique Lentz, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Monique Lentz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Lentz works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Servi in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William McCall, MD
Dr. William McCall, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Dale Peeples, MD
Dr. Dale Peeples, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Erin Dexter, MD
Dr. Erin Dexter, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    John P. Swing MD LLC
    3633 Wheeler Rd Ste 110, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 855-7784

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Eating Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lentz?

    Jan 10, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Lentz for 10 years. She listens and remembers my history well. Her advice is ALWAYS helpful for my specific situation and not generic in nature. She respects people's time and is one of the rare doctor's who usually stays on schedule. If I'm in a crisis, she will call me and assist over the phone and schedule an appointment to re-evaluate me quickly. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about her treatment and practice.
    — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monique Lentz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monique Lentz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lentz to family and friends

    Dr. Lentz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lentz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monique Lentz, MD.

    About Dr. Monique Lentz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033145925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Lentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lentz works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Servi in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lentz’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monique Lentz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.