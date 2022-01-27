Dr. Monique Child, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Child is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Child, MD
Overview
Dr. Monique Child, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Illinois Rockford and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Child works at
Locations
Polar Pediatrics603 W Tudor Rd, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (888) 521-4074
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor
About Dr. Monique Child, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Rockford
