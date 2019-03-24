Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartley-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-7604
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think out of all my wonderful Doctors I have to say it being a hard choice but Dr. Hartley-Brown is truly my favorite. She is so down to earth, knowledgable and explains everything until you get it. The day she had to tell me that my cancer now had to be treated I could tell was hard on her. Also when having to tell me she would now just treat for Quality of life. She is a professional but also human and she doesn’t like to deliver that kind of news. She hugs and is very calming.
About Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992904387
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartley-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartley-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartley-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartley-Brown has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartley-Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartley-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartley-Brown.
