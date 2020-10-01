Dr. Monique Hanono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Hanono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Hanono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
The Children's Hospital At SUNY Downstate460 LENOX RD, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2957
University Hospital of Brooklyn450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1908Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were so blessed to have Dr Hanomo in Rockaway, my daughters still Ask if they can see her after several years of her being gone from our Local practice. She’s amazing with kids and parents and such a skilled physician.
About Dr. Monique Hanono, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.