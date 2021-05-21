See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Monique Gittens, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monique Gittens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gittens works at Via Care Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Via Care Community Health Center
    507 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-9191
  2. 2
    Community Clinic Aka Airline Family Medicine Clinic
    5808 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 695-4013
  3. 3
    South Central Family Health Center
    4425 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 908-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Gittens is truly an amazing Doctor. she actually listen to you as a parent and actually gives you the best service ever. Goes above and beyond.
    Cristina Hernandez — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Monique Gittens, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063855922
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gittens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gittens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

