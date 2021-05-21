Dr. Gittens accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monique Gittens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Gittens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gittens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Via Care Community Health Center507 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (323) 268-9191
-
2
Community Clinic Aka Airline Family Medicine Clinic5808 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 695-4013
-
3
South Central Family Health Center4425 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (323) 908-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gittens?
Dr. Gittens is truly an amazing Doctor. she actually listen to you as a parent and actually gives you the best service ever. Goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Monique Gittens, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063855922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gittens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gittens works at
Dr. Gittens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.