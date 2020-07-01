Dr. Monique Farrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Farrow, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 472-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She did the removal of my fibroids and cysts in both ovaries as well as my uterus. I'd been in pain my whole life with my menstrual cycle until now. I healed fairly quick and it was a one day procedure. She is such a delight to have as a doctor I'm always comfortable with her opinions. In the future I am hoping she will help me in delivering my first child. Thanks again for changing my life.
About Dr. Monique Farrow, MD
- Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore U Hosp
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Farrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrow has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrow speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrow.
