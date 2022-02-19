See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Arroyo Grande, CA
Dr. Monique Diaz, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Monique Diaz, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Dr. Diaz works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Monique Diaz, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English
  • Female
  • 1548423585
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Clinical Pathology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monique Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diaz works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diaz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.