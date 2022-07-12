See All Dermatologists in Twinsburg, OH
Dr. Monique Cohn, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monique Cohn, DO

Dermatology
2.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monique Cohn, DO is a Dermatologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and UH Bedford Medical Center.

Dr. Cohn works at Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Jock Itch and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Monique S. Cohn
    8940 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 425-7600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Pointe Hospital
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus
  • UH Bedford Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Ringworm

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Cohn! You are SO nice. I knew it was something but not melanoma. Your staff was helpful in squeezing me in. And how grateful was I that you took it off the same day. When the pathology report came back showing you got it all gone, we cheered here after your phone call. I am delighted to have found you many years ago. You are my go to for everything skin and in making me look great. Poison ivy, rashes, hives, hair loss; you have helped me with everything. Also, my family, my friends and my co-workers all love you too. Please don't ever retire!
    Gina L — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Monique Cohn, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1043266216
    Education & Certifications

    • POH Medical Center
    • South Pointe Hospital
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Johncarroll University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Cohn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohn works at Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cohn’s profile.

    Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Jock Itch and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

