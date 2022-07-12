Overview

Dr. Monique Cohn, DO is a Dermatologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and UH Bedford Medical Center.



Dr. Cohn works at Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Jock Itch and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.