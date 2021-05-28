Overview

Dr. Monique Brotman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Brotman works at Midwest Associates in Neurology Ltd. in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.