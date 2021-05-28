See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Monique Brotman, DO

Dr. Monique Brotman, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monique Brotman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Brotman works at Midwest Associates in Neurology Ltd. in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Associates in Neurology Ltd.
    1 Erie Ct Ste 7020, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-2550
  2. 2
    Oak Park Women's Health
    1010 Lake St Ste 507, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 434-4075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 28, 2021
    My experience with Dr Brotman was wonderful. She is very well versed. It does not matter what ailment or issue I ask her about, even though she is an OB GYNE, she has a suggestion and it works. She is a very caring and sincere person. She is very matter of fact in her approach and she listens and hears what you are not saying. I really think that teaching is her calling. She will explain to you until you understand and she always has medical students following her around. If I were in my childbearing years she certainly would be my physician. I highly recommend her for someone who is looking for the full OB GYNE experience. You will be forever changed.
    Loretta — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Monique Brotman, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1447395108
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Brotman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brotman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brotman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brotman works at Midwest Associates in Neurology Ltd. in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brotman’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

