Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.



Dr. Woroniecka works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Smithtown, NY and Center Moriches, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.