Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.

Dr. Woroniecka works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Smithtown, NY and Center Moriches, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Stony Brook Medicine
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794
  2
    Stony Brook Childrens Services PC
    4 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733
  3
    Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's
    260 E Main St Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787
  4
    Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's Hospital
    600 Main St Ste A, Center Moriches, NY 11934

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2019
    My daughter has been seeing Dr. Woroniecka since 2017. She was very informative and always answers my question/concerns. I would recommend her to anyone that needs an Allergist & Immunology specialist. We are very happy with her.
    SolieMe — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1174511760
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woroniecka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woroniecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woroniecka has seen patients for Food Allergy, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woroniecka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woroniecka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woroniecka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woroniecka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woroniecka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

