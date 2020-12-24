See All Dermatologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Srivastava works at Advanced Laser and Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alscc LLC
    870 Palisade Ave Ste 302, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 836-9696
  2. 2
    Urologic Wellness Center of Vero Beach
    1600 36th St Ste B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 24, 2020
    She is great. I have had over 12 MOHS surgeries (I have special issues) and have received excellent treatment. She is direct, for sure, and does not waste time on small talk. The PAs are very good and listen to anthing I have to say.
    Charlie — Dec 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD
    About Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437117058
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

