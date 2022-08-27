Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monika Singhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Monika Singhal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.
Dr. Singhal works at
Locations
Harris Behavioral & Educational Consulting Services LLC1800 Judson Rd Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 238-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singhal provides down-to-earth yet compassionate care. Before I found her, I received telemedicine from an out-of-state psychiatrist because my encounters with mental health care professionals of all types has been, frankly, egregious. Several took a “Christian-based” approach, whereas I like my healthcare to be rooted in science. Most were too conservative, unwilling to think outside the box to address treatment-resistant depression, and you’d swear they banded together to blacklist certain tried-and-true medications. (Don’t misinterpret—Dr. S’s new patient forms make it perfectly clear that she recognizes and won’t tolerate drug-seeking and abuse.) Dr. Singhal listens, offers suggestions and ideas, and does a bit of talk therapy instead of just medication management.
About Dr. Monika Singhal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306938410
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singhal works at
