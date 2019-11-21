Dr. Monika Shirodkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirodkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Shirodkar, MD
Dr. Monika Shirodkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc2301 S Broad St Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Knowledgeable, trustworthy, and caring. She is an expert clinician and is very thourough. She goes above and beyond for each patient.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497734602
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Shirodkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirodkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirodkar works at
Dr. Shirodkar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirodkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirodkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirodkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirodkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirodkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.