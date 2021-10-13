Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Inland Empire Childrens Medical Group7101 Magnolia Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 355-7512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mustafa is a very great Doctor, always answers any concerned questions I may have. Great listener, always greet with a smile. Doesn't make any rush decisions without knowing everything, before moving to the next steps... etc. Not a long wait, appointment scheduling is fast and easy as after hours for on call Doctor. Staffs are helpful and respectful they make you feel welcome in the waiting area. Area always disinfected, clean and offer telehealth and in-person. Great service and communication.
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1972675999
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustafa speaks Bengali and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
