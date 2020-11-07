Dr. Monika Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monika Mohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Advanced Rheumatology PC4202 Collins Rd Ste 115, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 908-3600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I see Dr. Mohan regularly and feel very good about her care. I usually see Jodi and Kate for my infusions and it feels like a nice visit with good friends. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Monika Mohan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1295852895
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohan speaks Hindi.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.