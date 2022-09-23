Dr. Monika Mannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Mannan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monika Mannan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Gauhati Medical College, Gauhati University and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Monika Manna MD50 W Edmonston Dr Ste 600, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 251-0662
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
While I am relatively a new patient of Dr. Mannan she quite possibly saved my life. She noticed during a routine appt something concerning on my thyroid and ordered to have it checked. Well, it turned out to be a thyroid cancer. Later on several illustrious endocrinologists, surgeons, biopsy specialists from Johns Hopkins Hospital tried to manually feel it and couldn’t even though they knew exactly where it was due to sonogram/CT scan. It was due to Dr. Mannan’s intuition and foresight that the doctors were able find out about my thyroid cancer without slightest symptoms at Stage I.
About Dr. Monika Mannan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Panjabi
- 1558472498
Education & Certifications
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Gauhati Medical College, Gauhati University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mannan speaks Bengali and Panjabi.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.