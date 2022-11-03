Overview

Dr. Monika Mahajan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOULOUSE III / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF TOULOUSE PURPAN and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Mahajan works at Imaging Services - 1230 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.