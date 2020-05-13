Overview

Dr. Monika Korff, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Korff works at Goldman Silber and Zheutlin Mds in Columbia, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.