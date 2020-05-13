See All Allergists & Immunologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Monika Korff, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Monika Korff, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Korff works at Goldman Silber and Zheutlin Mds in Columbia, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Drs. Silber & Goldman PA
    10025 Governor Warfield Pkwy Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 730-6000
    Allergy Office
    3449 Wilkens Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-4422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 13, 2020
    Strongly recommend doctor Korff, she is very care and put her heart to take care her patients,
    My Tran — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Monika Korff, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Bulgarian
    • 1457385601
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    • Washington Adventist University, Takoma Park, MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Korff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korff has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Korff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

