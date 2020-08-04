Dr. Monika Hearne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Hearne, MD
Dr. Monika Hearne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.
Lake Pointe Medical Partners- OBGYN9500 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 200, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-0960
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Both my husband and I loved her. She took the time to explain everything. She has a very caring bedside manner. She is pro woman and pro woman choices!
About Dr. Monika Hearne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306017041
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Hearne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hearne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hearne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hearne speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearne.
