Dr. Monika Gupta, MD

Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monika Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Advanced Pain Management in Vista, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Management
    2023 W Vista Way Ste D, Vista, CA 92083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 436-5310
    Glia Neurology
    44045 Margarita Rd Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 462-4624
    Coastal Medical Group
    12264 El Camino Real Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 356-0361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2017
    One of the most patient caring doctors I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. Dr. Gupta took her time with me and let me know I was important.
    Iris Sparks in Murrieta, CA — Feb 04, 2017
    About Dr. Monika Gupta, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922243401
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucsd Medical Center Emg/Neuro Physiology
    • Ucsd Neurology
    • Loma U Med Ctr
    • University of Florida
