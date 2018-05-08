See All Dermatologists in Los Altos, CA
Dr. Monika Chock, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Monika Chock, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Altos, CA. 

Dr. Chock works at Berman Gladstone Skin Institute in Los Altos, CA with other offices in Placerville, CA, Fremont, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc.
    4300 El Camino Real Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 822-9290
  2. 2
    Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc
    3105 Cedar Ravine Rd Ste 201, Placerville, CA 95667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 626-1603
  3. 3
    Berman Skin Institute - Fremont
    1860 Mowry Ave Ste 304, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 456-2390
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Sacramento Maternal Fetal Medicine Medical Group Inc.
    1792 Tribute Rd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 678-7270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chock to family and friends

    About Dr. Monika Chock, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Chock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

