Dr. Monika Bhatia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Bhatia works at Kids Choice Pediatrics in Allen, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.